ECS interim superintendent addresses bullying, other changes for school year

By Tricia Sloma and 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Students at Elkhart Community Schools were welcomed back to the classroom Thursday morning.

The new school year brings back a familiar face with Mark Mow, who is returning to the district as interim superintendent. Mow was the superintendent of ECS from 2002 until his retirement in 2012. However, he did step out of retirement in 2018 to serve a stint as the district’s interim superintendent.

In a recent interview, Tricia Sloma asked Mow what brought him out of retirement again and back to ECS.

“I have a great passion for the community and the district, and this was an opportunity to help there,” Mow said. “One thing I know, there are a lot of great staff members in the system and there are a lot of great things going on for kids. So, that’s an exciting opportunity.”

Mow is returning to ECS at a pivotal time, as the district is addressing bullying with new protocols. It comes after a wrongful death settlement was reached with the family of Rio Allred, a 12-year-old girl who took her own life last year after claims of bullying.

“In the three weeks that I’ve been back, I’ve had a chance to really assess the district’s efforts in that regard, and I’ve been pleased with what I see,” Mow explained. “The entire staff has been trained in Olweus Bullying Prevention Program. That’s a program that is the gold standard for bully prevention and is implemented throughout the district.

“Additionally, our security and transportation staff have been trained in something called ‘Youth Mental Health First Aid,’ and we think that that is particularly helpful as students get on the bus,” he added. “We see them in the hallways, that kind of thing. So, those programs are in place. Now, the other pieces that I think are important, you know, communication with students, parents, and staff is vitally important in the whole bullying prevention arena.”

Mow said students can report incidents anonymously through their iPads, and parents can do the same through the school’s website. He said it’s critically important that the incidents are taken seriously and followed up on.

Also new to the district this year is a delayed start time for all secondary schools within the district on Mondays. Mow told Tricia the schedule change will be beneficial for both ECS staff members and students.

“It’s a delayed start on Mondays one hour for our middle schools and high schools,” he explained. “That really provides time, and that’s critically important for staff development. And that will translate long term into greater opportunities for students throughout secondary schools.”

Mow also said this will be the first full year for the Stopfinder app, which is a way that parents can keep track of their students on the bus. To learn more about it, click here.

