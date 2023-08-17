Battalion chief retires after over three decades of service

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A beloved battalion chief in the Warsaw community retired on Wednesday.

According to our reporting partners at the Times-Union, Brooks Huffer retired from the Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory Station No. 2 alongside family, friends, and coworkers.

Huffer is a second-generation firefighter with 34 years of experience after starting back in 1989. His first nine years were spent as a volunteer firefighter, followed by 25 years as a career firefighter.

As for retirement, Huffer will continue to work part-time at Titus Funeral Home, as well as catch up on some fishing, boating, and spending time with family.

