Advertise With Us

Battalion chief retires after over three decades of service

Brooks Huffer (pictured center-right) surrounded by his family at his retirement party. Photo...
Brooks Huffer (pictured center-right) surrounded by his family at his retirement party. Photo by David Slone, Times-Union.(David Slone, Times-Union)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A beloved battalion chief in the Warsaw community retired on Wednesday.

According to our reporting partners at the Times-Union, Brooks Huffer retired from the Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory Station No. 2 alongside family, friends, and coworkers.

Huffer is a second-generation firefighter with 34 years of experience after starting back in 1989. His first nine years were spent as a volunteer firefighter, followed by 25 years as a career firefighter.

As for retirement, Huffer will continue to work part-time at Titus Funeral Home, as well as catch up on some fishing, boating, and spending time with family.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jodi Newton tells WNDU some of her bed bug bites have become infected with MRSA.
Indian Springs tenant says apartment complex won’t address bed bugs
Railroad crossing
Man hit, killed by train near Elkhart railroad museum
Elkhart police looking to identify suspect in fraud investigation
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Two rounds of storms expected Thursday
A photo of Allan Martin Jr. courtesy of The Herald-Palladium.
Michigan court affirms resentencing for man convicted of 1997 murder

Latest News

15-year-old injured after being struck by semi tire while changing tire
Funeral service held for 3-year-old girl
Michiana Eats: Vinyl Tap and Table
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast