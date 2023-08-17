Baboon Fest 2023 returning to Winamac

WINAMAC, Ind. (WNDU) - The annual fest of primates returns to Winamac this fall!

Baboon Fest 2023 is set to take place on Sunday, October 15, at the Peaceable Primate Sanctuary. The monkey sanctuary serves as a retirement home for baboons and macaques from university studies, zoos, and private ownership.

Attendees can attend guided tours, participate in raffles, get their faces painted, eat at participating food vendors, and of course, see baboons! Raffle prizes even include artwork made by the monkeys.

Adult tickets are $10, and kids get in for free. An additional $2 will also be taken off with the donation of school supplies. Event sales help to provide a comfortable life for the rescued primates.

The Peaceable Primate Sanctuary is located at 6415 N. 800 W. in Winamac.

The event poster for Baboon Fest 2023. (Peaceable Primate Sanctuary)

