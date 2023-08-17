‘An Evening at the Kroc’ coming up next week

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a big event coming up next week in South Bend that features some serious star power.

The Salvation Army Kroc Center will be hosting its annual fundraising gala, “An Evening at the Kroc” next Thursday, Aug. 24. The event will take place in the chapel of the Kroc Center, with doors opening at 5 p.m.

The night of fun and philanthropy includes a dinner catered by Café Navarre, a program emceed by our own Tricia Sloma, and a performance from American Idol winner Kris Allen! There will also be silent and live auctions.

All proceeds from the event go towards assisting families and individuals in need, which is why Kroc Center Development Director Paul Szrom joined Lauren Moss on 16 News Now at Noon on Thursday to explain more about the Salvation Army’s mission. You can watch the full interview in the video above!

To learn more about the event and to purchase your tickets, click here.

The Salvation Army Kroc Center is located at 900 W. Western Avenue in South Bend.

