Wednesday’s Child: Matthew still waiting for a new home

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Kids with learning disabilities have a way of teaching all of us a lesson.

We first shared Matthew’s story in February. Grant Me Hope asked us to share his story again in hopes that someone will consider opening their heart and home to Matthew.

Matthew has some struggles with learning disabilities but manages to find and share his joy.

“What I like to do for fun is play game, watch my cartoon movie,” Matthew said. “My favorite cartoon movie is Looney Tunes.”

This tech-savvy teen is crazy good at video games.

“I have a Switch and tablet and I have a music I can listen to every day and night. I like Minecraft,” Matthew explained.

Matthew’s case manager describes him as a very loving child who loves to laugh and joke around. He likes being around others and enjoys attending school.

“My favorite subject is science,” Matthew said. “What I learn in science is bees.”

Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange hopes Matthew will find a new parent who will be a strong advocate for services in school. They say he has biological siblings with whom he would like to stay in contact.

If you would like to learn more about Matthew, click the following links for Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange and Grant Me Hope.

Tricia also talked more about Matthew on Facebook Live on Wednesday morning:

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Events

A memorial ride will be held for Starke County EMT on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Memorial ride planned for Starke County EMT

Updated: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
A “Rose Ride” is being held in memory of fallen Starke County EMT and firefighter Michael Wilcox, Jr. on Wednesday.

Food

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

Events

Artist Juicy J performs on the Bud Light Stage at Beale Street Music Festival on Sunday, May 6,...

Juicy J to perform at Four Winds Field in September

Updated: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:50 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Juicy J will be performing on Sunday, Sept. 3, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

Events

Ninja Golf in Granger celebrates 5 years

Ninja Golf in Granger celebrating 5-year anniversary with community

Updated: Aug. 12, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT
|
By Samantha Albert
Ninja Golf is celebrating its fifth anniversary all day Saturday!

Latest News

Health

Inflatable colon in Benton Harbor brings awareness to cancer, screenings

Updated: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT
|
By Joshua Short and 16 News Now
Our own Joshua Short made the trip to Benton Harbor to take a walk through the exhibit himself!

Events

A quadball tournament is underway this weekend in Lakeville, on Aug. 11, 2023.

Quadball tournament underway this weekend in Lakeville

Updated: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT
|
By Mark Peterson
The action runs from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Events

Vintage cars, trucks, tractors to be on display Saturday at Newton Park

Updated: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT
|
By Mark Peterson and 16 News Now
Spectators get in free, and kids can hop in the bounce house or play carnival games.

Events

Learn all about aviation this Saturday at the South Bend International Airport

Updated: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
On Saturday, the South Bend International Airport will host their fifth annual “Aviation Education Day” from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Events

This is the 39th annual music festival being hosted in Osceola. The festival has more than just...

39th annual Osceola Music Festival underway

Updated: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Waleed Alamleh
The event features food, vendors, competitions, and of course, music!

Food

Michiana Eats: Smokin’ Fatty’s BBQ

Updated: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT
|
By Melissa Stephens
It’s a place where you can order tacos, seafood, and mouth-watering brisket!