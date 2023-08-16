Wednesday’s Child: Matthew still waiting for a new home

(WNDU) - Kids with learning disabilities have a way of teaching all of us a lesson.

We first shared Matthew’s story in February. Grant Me Hope asked us to share his story again in hopes that someone will consider opening their heart and home to Matthew.

Matthew has some struggles with learning disabilities but manages to find and share his joy.

“What I like to do for fun is play game, watch my cartoon movie,” Matthew said. “My favorite cartoon movie is Looney Tunes.”

This tech-savvy teen is crazy good at video games.

“I have a Switch and tablet and I have a music I can listen to every day and night. I like Minecraft,” Matthew explained.

Matthew’s case manager describes him as a very loving child who loves to laugh and joke around. He likes being around others and enjoys attending school.

“My favorite subject is science,” Matthew said. “What I learn in science is bees.”

Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange hopes Matthew will find a new parent who will be a strong advocate for services in school. They say he has biological siblings with whom he would like to stay in contact.

