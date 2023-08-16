Thousands of students are heading back to school in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Wednesday was the first day of school for kids in the South Bend Community School Corporation.

15,000 students are returning to the district, with more than 400 of those students heading back to Monroe Elementary School.

At Monroe, students are focused on literacy learning, with the top academic priority being to help all students to read at their grade level.

Monroe Elementary also shared its emphasis on students learning in a safe environment, which is why every school in the SBCSC district has been required to use only clear backpacks for school.

“Every student is required to have a clear backpack this year,” said Mary Swope, the Associate Dean of Students at Monroe Elementary.

Faculty members shared with 16 News Now that they couldn’t wait for another great year.

“Just ready to welcome the kids back, get into the swing of things, and get the ball rolling. My number one tip for students is to make sure you read every night. Get your parents involved with your reading. 30 minutes a night is all we’re asking. If you need assistance in school, don’t be afraid to raise your hand and let the teacher know,” said Monroe Elementary School Principal, Brian Harris.

If you haven’t had a chance to get your student’s clear backpack yet, you can click here to find out how you can.

