Advertise With Us

Thousands of students are heading back to school in South Bend

By Samantha Albert
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Wednesday was the first day of school for kids in the South Bend Community School Corporation.

15,000 students are returning to the district, with more than 400 of those students heading back to Monroe Elementary School.

At Monroe, students are focused on literacy learning, with the top academic priority being to help all students to read at their grade level.

Monroe Elementary also shared its emphasis on students learning in a safe environment, which is why every school in the SBCSC district has been required to use only clear backpacks for school.

“Every student is required to have a clear backpack this year,” said Mary Swope, the Associate Dean of Students at Monroe Elementary.

Faculty members shared with 16 News Now that they couldn’t wait for another great year.

“Just ready to welcome the kids back, get into the swing of things, and get the ball rolling. My number one tip for students is to make sure you read every night. Get your parents involved with your reading. 30 minutes a night is all we’re asking. If you need assistance in school, don’t be afraid to raise your hand and let the teacher know,” said Monroe Elementary School Principal, Brian Harris.

If you haven’t had a chance to get your student’s clear backpack yet, you can click here to find out how you can.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black mold covers a bathroom wall at the Miami Hills Apartment complex (Provided by Jennifer...
Black mold, cockroaches and mushrooms found inside Miami Hills Apartments
Roosevelt Stewart
South Bend Common Council candidate arrested for allegedly punching, choking 15-year-old daughter
2 arrested after SWAT standoff in Mishawaka
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Cool start Wednesday; Few storms Thursday
Michiana Unsolved: Mother promises to find son’s killer

Latest News

Tricia Sloma sits down with Dr. Jerry Thacker - Pt. 2
Tricia Sloma sits down with Dr. Jerry Thacker - Pt. 1
South Bend Community School Corp. celebrates first day! - clipped version
Death of inmate at Berrien County Jail under investigation