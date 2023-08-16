South Bend schools welcome new resource officer

By Felicia Michelle
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s not just students and teachers getting ready to head back to class. The men and women who help keep your kids safe are also getting ready for the school year!

This new school year is bringing a change of pace for some South Bend students with a new school resource officer. Meet Georgia Wells, the local officer whose dedication to youth made her the number one choice for the job.

“This journey has been interesting, but even in this position it’s all come full circle and come together,” Wells told 16 News Now.

She’s ready to step up and take on the task and share her special journey on Wednesday. Wells will work at both Dickenson Middle School and Navarre Middle School.

When asked about first-day nerves...

“Middle schoolers can be a little tough; I’m a little more excited than nervous,” Wells spoke. “So, obviously, a new journey it’s a little nerve wreaking at times but I’m more excited than nervous.”

The South Bend native has a various experience working with youth including her time as a social work for five years. Her goal is to make a positive impact on the youth.

“When you’re able to breakdown those walls and meet a kid where they are, it’s, to me, it’s the most rewarding feeling in the world,” Wells explained.

Wells motivation to do good in the world and be a role model are her mother, a former nurse and her six-year-old son. Her mother instilled the importance of education. Wells is currently in school herself, persuing a master’s in forensic psychology. Proving it’s never too late to start something new.

“You don’t have to be stuck in a box, right, so you can be in this kind of authoritative position. Have passion and care and take pride in what you do,” Wells continued.

Wells shares what she hopes students will take away from her presence.

“I want the students to know they are able to trust me, that I am a safe place, and that they can relate to me,” Wells finished.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Bend schools welcome new resource officer

Updated: 25 minutes ago

Back To School

Kaballa's first day of fourth grade

Back to School 2023: Students in Michiana return to the classroom!

Updated: 28 minutes ago

Crime

When officers searched the stolen vehicle, they found approximately 91 grams of methamphetamine...

Dowagiac man arrested for several offenses involving meth, stolen vehicle

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The suspect was booked into the Cass County Jail and is awaiting formal charges from the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office.

Crime

Elkhart police looking to identify suspect in fraud investigation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police say fraudulent purchases were made using stolen credit cards/numbers at several local Michiana businesses.

Latest News

News

Death of inmate at Berrien County Jail under investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

LaPorte County Jail inmate’s death ruled an overdose

Updated: 2 hours ago

Back To School

P-H-M superintendent gives update on health, talks strategy for district’s success

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tricia Sloma and 16 News Now
Our own Tricia Sloma recently sat down with Dr. Jerry Thacker, who is in his 18th year as superintendent of the Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation.

News

Tricia Sloma sits down with Dr. Jerry Thacker - Pt. 2

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Tricia Sloma sits down with Dr. Jerry Thacker - Pt. 1

Updated: 2 hours ago

Back To School

Thousands of students head back to school in South Bend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Samantha Albert
Wednesday was the first day of school for kids in the South Bend Community School Corporation.