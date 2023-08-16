School City of Mishawaka approves litigation against social media companies

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) — The School City of Mishawaka unanimously passed a resolution that would allow the school district to move forward with litigation against big social media companies.

The resolution cites a U.S. Surgeon General report that found excessive social media use with children linked to depression.

It added that companies were using practices to keep children “addicted” to social media.

Mishawaka joins Concord and Elkhart community school districts along with several other schools on the national level to bring a lawsuit against companies like YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, etc.

“A lot of times you’ll hear about bullying on social media,” said School City of Mishawaka superintendent Theodore Stevens. “You’ll hear about people having sort of this negative self-worth on social media where if they have suicidal tendencies, again, plays a lot into the mental health, sort of the self-image of the student. And a lot of this sometimes happens out of school, but then sometimes spills over with their peers in school, which then exacerbates the issue.”

Wagstaff and Cartmell law firm is spearheading the lawsuit, but it’s not the first of its kind. In 2020, the firm put together multi-district litigation pertaining to different vape products and how they were impacting students in a negative way. The litigation was successful, and now the same strategy is being applied to this effort.

Parents agreed that social media is a growing concern for children.

“That’s the worst part about it is so many open venues for social media,” said parent Rudy Torres. “They can get all kinds of wrong impressions from people who think it’s funny or just bullies and it can lead to a lot of horrible thoughts and ideas for young kids.”

“There is a difference between letting your child kind of express themselves and letting them see the world around them and just kind of letting them have a free-for-all,” said parent Kaileigh Lyvers.”Each kid is different. Everyone’s maturity level is different, but you really need to figure out what your kids are doing.”

Financial compensation from the lawsuit will be used by the school district to educate students on harmful effects of vaping.

