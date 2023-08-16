Rep. Yakym talks district tour, presidential race, indictment of Trump

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - U.S. Rep. Rudy Yakym (R-Indiana’s 2nd District) is taking a break from our nation’s capital to tour his home district.

The congressman took some time out of his busy schedule on Wednesday morning to stop by The WNDU Studios, where he had a quick conversation with our own Joshua Short. They covered a lot, including his “Make It, Grow It, Move It” tour during the month of August.

During the tour, Yakym will visit all 11 of Indiana’s 2nd District counties.

“We’ve got about 60 stops scheduled on that tour,” he said. “And what we’ve seen and learned on this tour is we really are the manufacturing capital of the world. There are so many things that we make here in this district that no one even knows about that are buried all throughout the district. People are making investments in new manufacturing facilities, and we couldn’t be more excited for what’s happening here in the 2nd District.”

The congressman and Josh also touched on the 2024 presidential race. Right now, there are three special counsel investigations hovering over this race, involving both the Trump and Biden families — not to mention those four different indictments facing Trump, which includes a total of 91 felony charges.

“What I’ve called for from the very beginning of all of this is we need equal justice under the law,” Yakym said. “We have to have fair treatment of both the former president and the current president and his family by the Department of Justice.”

Josh asked the congressman, “Where does this leave voters?”

“What I believe is that if you look at the field, there’s a number of people who are running for president on the Republican ticket,” Yakym said. “There’s a long way to go between now and the end of the primary. The Republican primary voters have a decision to make, and I trust them to make that decision. But coming out of 2024, I feel very confident that we’ll have a Republican president.”

After their conversation, Yakym attended a dedication ceremony for the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic in Mishawaka and toured the Honeywell South Bend facility with U.S. Rep. Jim Banks (R-Indiana’s 3rd District).

Yakym is expected to make stops on Thursday in Plymouth, Rochester, and Warsaw.

