Rep. Yakym talks district tour, presidential race, indictment of Trump

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - U.S. Rep. Rudy Yakym (R-Indiana’s 2nd District) is taking a break from our nation’s capital to tour his home district.

The congressman took some time out of his busy schedule on Wednesday morning to stop by The WNDU Studios, where he had a quick conversation with our own Joshua Short. They covered a lot, including his “Make It, Grow It, Move It” tour during the month of August.

During the tour, Yakym will visit all 11 of Indiana’s 2nd District counties.

“We’ve got about 60 stops scheduled on that tour,” he said. “And what we’ve seen and learned on this tour is we really are the manufacturing capital of the world. There are so many things that we make here in this district that no one even knows about that are buried all throughout the district. People are making investments in new manufacturing facilities, and we couldn’t be more excited for what’s happening here in the 2nd District.”

The congressman and Josh also touched on the 2024 presidential race. Right now, there are three special counsel investigations hovering over this race, involving both the Trump and Biden families — not to mention those four different indictments facing Trump, which includes a total of 91 felony charges.

“What I’ve called for from the very beginning of all of this is we need equal justice under the law,” Yakym said. “We have to have fair treatment of both the former president and the current president and his family by the Department of Justice.”

Josh asked the congressman, “Where does this leave voters?”

“What I believe is that if you look at the field, there’s a number of people who are running for president on the Republican ticket,” Yakym said. “There’s a long way to go between now and the end of the primary. The Republican primary voters have a decision to make, and I trust them to make that decision. But coming out of 2024, I feel very confident that we’ll have a Republican president.”

After their conversation, Yakym attended a dedication ceremony for the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic in Mishawaka and toured the Honeywell South Bend facility with U.S. Rep. Jim Banks (R-Indiana’s 3rd District).

Yakym is expected to make stops on Thursday in Plymouth, Rochester, and Warsaw.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Former President Donald Trump speaks during an interview at the South Carolina State House in...

Michiana residents, politicians react to latest indictment of Donald Trump

Updated: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT
|
By Mark Peterson and 16 News Now
In trying to talk to everyday people on the street, 16 News Now found the overwhelming majority of those approached were not willing to share their opinions publicly.

Politics

2023 Michigan primary election results

Updated: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:07 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Tuesday was a primary election day for Berrien, St. Joseph, and Van Buren counties, with a handful of issues on the ballot this August.

News

Michigan 2023 August Primary Election: Races to watch here in Michiana

Updated: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Voters in Michigan will head to the polls Tuesday for a primary election.

Politics

Pence addresses Trump indictment, calls Trump’s legal team ‘crackpot lawyers’

Updated: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Mike Pence was in Indianapolis to make his campaign pitch to voters. But afterwards, he shared some strong words against Donald Trump and criticized his legal team.

Latest News

Indiana

Millions already spent on Indiana governor’s race

Updated: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT
|
By Joshua Short and 16 News Now
Indiana Republican governor candidates have brought in over $5 million so far this year.

Politics

The law went into effect on June 27, 2023

New law goes into effect to protect pregnant workers nationwide

Updated: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT

Politics

Rep. Rudy Yakym responds to new national NBC News poll

Updated: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT
|
By Maria Catanzarite and 16 News Now
Yakym believes the next president will be Republican, regardless of who it is.

Politics

The announcement comes one year after the Supreme Court overturned the abortion rights once...

House Democrats introduce Abortion Justice Act

Updated: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT
|
By Jamie Bittner
Supporters call the bill ‘unapologetically aspirational," as legislators mark the one-year anniversary of the Dobbs ruling which ended protection for abortion under Roe versus Wade.

Politics

The announcement comes one year after the Supreme Court overturned the abortion rights once...

House Democrats introduce Abortion Justice Act

Updated: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT

Politics

South Bend recounting votes for 2nd District Democratic nomination on June 19, 2023.

South Bend recounting votes for 2nd District Democratic nomination

Updated: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
A recount is underway of the Democratic nomination for the South Bend Common Council 2nd District.