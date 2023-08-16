Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians elect new Tribal Council members

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians says its newly elected Tribal Council members were sworn in during a ceremony over the weekend.

Andrew Bennett, John M. Morseau, and Victor Warren were elected to member at large positions, while Dr. Alex Wesaw was elected treasurer.

The Pokagon Tribal Council governs the sovereignty of the Pokagon Band. It contains 11 members who are elected by Pokagon citizens to staggered, three-year terms.

The executive officers include positions of chair, vice-chair, secretary, and treasurer. Pokagon Tribal Council members also serve on the Pokagon Gaming Authority, which oversees the Pokagon Band’s Four Winds Casinos.

“On behalf of our current Tribal Council and more than 6,000 Pokagon citizens, I would like to personally welcome our newly elected members,” said Rebecca Richards, chairwoman of the Pokagon Band Tribal Council, in a press release sent to 16 News Now. “We have a mix of returning members, as well as a first-time member, all of which will contribute to a very productive council. I look forward to working closely with everyone to achieve out goals, and I would also like to sincerely thank our outgoing members at large, Brandon Rapp and Steve Winchester, for their service to our Tribal Council and our nation.”

You can learn more about the new Tribal Council members in the press release below:

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.