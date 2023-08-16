Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians elect new Tribal Council members

Andrew Bennett, John M. Morseau, and Victor Warren were elected to member at large positions,...
Andrew Bennett, John M. Morseau, and Victor Warren were elected to member at large positions, while Dr. Alex Wesaw was elected treasurer.(Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians says its newly elected Tribal Council members were sworn in during a ceremony over the weekend.

Andrew Bennett, John M. Morseau, and Victor Warren were elected to member at large positions, while Dr. Alex Wesaw was elected treasurer.

The Pokagon Tribal Council governs the sovereignty of the Pokagon Band. It contains 11 members who are elected by Pokagon citizens to staggered, three-year terms.

The executive officers include positions of chair, vice-chair, secretary, and treasurer. Pokagon Tribal Council members also serve on the Pokagon Gaming Authority, which oversees the Pokagon Band’s Four Winds Casinos.

“On behalf of our current Tribal Council and more than 6,000 Pokagon citizens, I would like to personally welcome our newly elected members,” said Rebecca Richards, chairwoman of the Pokagon Band Tribal Council, in a press release sent to 16 News Now. “We have a mix of returning members, as well as a first-time member, all of which will contribute to a very productive council. I look forward to working closely with everyone to achieve out goals, and I would also like to sincerely thank our outgoing members at large, Brandon Rapp and Steve Winchester, for their service to our Tribal Council and our nation.”

You can learn more about the new Tribal Council members in the press release below:

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Travel

A map depicting the portion of road under lane restrictions.

Lane restrictions in place on portion of Union Street

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Union Street has lane restrictions between 12th Street and Dragoon Trail for road surface milling and repaving.

News

South Bend schools welcome new resource officer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Felicia Michelle
Meet Georgia Wells, the local officer whose dedication to youth made her the number one choice for the job.

News

South Bend schools welcome new resource officer

Updated: 1 hour ago

Back To School

Kaballa's first day of fourth grade

Back to School 2023: Students in Michiana return to the classroom!

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Crime

When officers searched the stolen vehicle, they found approximately 91 grams of methamphetamine...

Dowagiac man arrested for several offenses involving meth, stolen vehicle

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The suspect was booked into the Cass County Jail and is awaiting formal charges from the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office.

Crime

Elkhart police looking to identify suspect in fraud investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police say fraudulent purchases were made using stolen credit cards/numbers at several local Michiana businesses.

News

Death of inmate at Berrien County Jail under investigation

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

LaPorte County Jail inmate’s death ruled an overdose

Updated: 3 hours ago

Back To School

P-H-M superintendent gives update on health, talks strategy for district’s success

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tricia Sloma and 16 News Now
Our own Tricia Sloma recently sat down with Dr. Jerry Thacker, who is in his 18th year as superintendent of the Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation.

News

Tricia Sloma sits down with Dr. Jerry Thacker - Pt. 2

Updated: 3 hours ago