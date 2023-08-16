P-H-M superintendent gives update on health, talks strategy for district’s success

By Tricia Sloma and 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 16, 2023
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation was one of several school districts here in Michiana that welcomed students back to the classroom on Wednesday morning.

Our own Tricia Sloma recently sat down with Dr. Jerry Thacker, who is in his 18th year as superintendent of P-H-M. You may remember, he announced just two months ago he was battling prostate cancer.

“Things are great,” Dr. Thacker told Tricia. “I have a very favorable prognosis. I have a great medical team, and we’re wrapping up the treatment style. And of course, I’ll continue to be monitored, but I feel terrific. I’m looking forward to the start of school — my favorite time of the school year.”

Despite the cancer diagnosis, Dr. Thacker says he is in no hurry to retire. In fact, he remains focused on goals for his district.

“We have a vision of excellence in the future,” he said. “So, we’re always making sure that we’re focused on continuous improvement of schools. What we’re trying to do is create a model school district. And I think that we really have the best investment in education in P-H-M in the state of Indiana.”

P-H-M is one of the largest districts in our viewing area, with over 11,000 students. That means a lot of staff members as well — roughly 1,500, with 600 of them being teachers.

Dr. Thacker touched on his strategy for attracting and keeping quality educators.

“Well, I’m glad to say that we’re fully staffed,” he said. “So, we’re in great shape. And we actually do pay the highest in an area for starting salary, but we’ve always focused on professional development. And we want to make sure that we have teachers who are well prepared.

“In fact, this summer, we’ve had a literacy summit,” he continued. “We work with teachers, we’ve worked with interventionists and looking at more data, ensuring that we can improve the success rates in every area. We want to have 100% of the students passing everything and have them well prepared for college and career success.”

Moving back to the district’s large student body, Dr. Thacker told Tricia how they maintain the proper ratio of student to teacher.

“We want to make sure that we’re successful, so we have to have a great teacher-student ratio,” he said. “We work with our teachers association, and they’re great to collaborate with, and we set some standards. If we think that they need more support with interventionists, we actually put interventionists in every single school that we have.

“We’re starting a preschool at Madison Elementary School for the southern part of the school district,” he added. “And we make sure that all the participants are eligible for free lunch programs, and we will make sure that we provide additional support for them with summer school activities.”

Dr. Thacker gives a lot of credit to parents who stay involved in the school and student activities. He says P-H-M’s ILEARN test scores were ranked in the top 5% in the state, and the district’s graduation rate is at 98%.

