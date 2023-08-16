NorthWood Panthers building trust in each other ahead of season opener

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s week one of high school football season here in Michiana, as schools in Indiana will kick off their seasons on Friday night.

On Wednesday, 16 Sports visited with the NorthWood Panthers ahead of their season opener at home against Jimtown on Friday night. The team is coming off a season with some unfinished business, once again entering week one with state contention on the mind.

First comes building trust among the group, something that everyone says has been an overwhelming theme through the preseason. The Panthers talked about what a week one win would do for that process.

“It builds the chemistry,” says senior wide receiver Nitro Tuggle. “We’re here now. We’re not in fall camp. We’re actually in season and stuff like that. It don’t really do nothing. It will give us like a little confidence, but it won’t really do nothing cause we’ve got bigger things to plan for than Jimtown.”

“It’ll show everyone what our strengths and weaknesses are,” said fellow senior wide receiver Keegin Stats. “When we watch film on Saturday, we’ll know what we need to work on. We’ll know what we’re doing right, we’ll know what we’re doing wrong. So after this Friday night, we’ll really know what we can do and what we can’t.”

Kickoff on Friday at Andrews Field is set for 7 p.m.

