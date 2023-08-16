Niles Fire Deptartment celebrates end of summer with ‘Spray Day’

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - As summer winds down, the Niles Fire Department celebrated with its second “Spray Day.”

Kids and parents had a chance to cool off on Wednesday afternoon while being sprayed with water by the firetrucks at Riverfront Park.

It was a fun way to say goodbye to the last days of break before the school year starts.

“Today we are with the firemen, and they are spraying water down,” said one local kid to 16 News Now. “And they rode a duckie through the water, and I got it, and it was it was pretty fun, and I saw two rainbows in the water.”

Even the firefighters got into the fun! Popsicles were passed out as a sweet treat to all attendees as well to keep cool.

Niles Community Schools’ first day back will be Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.