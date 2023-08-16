Advertise With Us

Morgan Wallen’s ‘Last Night’ tied for second place for most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard chart

Morgan Wallen arrives at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the...
Morgan Wallen arrives at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Morgan Wallen is making history on the Billboard Hot 100.

His song “Last Night” has now been No. 1 for 16 weeks, which ties it for second place with two other songs for most weeks at No. 1 in chart history.

“Last Night” is tied with 2017′s smash hit “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, and with 1995′s “One Sweet Day” by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men.

All three of those songs spent 16 weeks at No. 1.

The songs do not have to be consecutively in the top spot to be counted. Wallen’s “Last Night” was knocked down to No. 2 earlier this month, when Jason Aldean’s controversial single “Try That in a Small Town” hit No. 1. However, Aldean’s song’s success was short-lived, and “Last Night” climbed back to No. 1 after spending just one week at No. 2.

With just one more week in the top spot, Wallen would claim the second-place title without having to share it. However, it will take a few more weeks of “Last Night” at No. 1 to claim the first-place spot. That goes to 2019′s “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.

“Old Town Road” spent 19 weeks at No. 1, claiming the title of most weeks spent at No. 1 in music history.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black mold covers a bathroom wall at the Miami Hills Apartment complex (Provided by Jennifer...
Black mold, cockroaches and mushrooms found inside Miami Hills Apartments
Roosevelt Stewart
South Bend Common Council candidate arrested for allegedly punching, choking 15-year-old daughter
2 arrested after SWAT standoff in Mishawaka
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Tracking a few storms on Thursday
Michiana Unsolved: Mother promises to find son’s killer

Latest News

Bed bugs, housing issues reported at Indian Springs
Kids play in the water on Aug. 16, 2023 at Riverfront Park in Niles.
Niles Fire Deptartment celebrates end of summer with ‘Spray Day’
LGBTQ+ rights supporters rally in support of transgender youth outside the state Legislative...
North Carolina lawmakers override veto on bill limiting LGBTQ+ instruction in early grades
Michiana school districts consider suing social media companies
Dowagiac man arrested for several offenses involving meth, stolen vehicle