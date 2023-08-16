Medical Moment: 9/11 first responders are still saving lives

(WNDU) - Researchers in New York and Nashville are studying blood cell mutations in 9/11 first responders.

They are finding some cells were cloning out of control and causing heart disease. Thanks to this research, a self-described exercise fanatic discovered he had underlying heart issues.

Roger Grad exercises 90 minutes a day, five days a week. So, why did his doctor tell him this?

“‘You look like you’re in absolutely perfect physical shape, perfect health, and you should be dead,’” Grad recalled.

Doctor Michael Savona suspected cardiovascular disease, but standard tests revealed nothing. However, he had studied the blood of 9/11 responders to see how certain genetic mutations could trigger cardiovascular disease by replicating out of control.

“So, I looked at some genetic screening and found mutations in his blood cells, and 30% of his blood cells had one mutation, and 30% of his cells had another mutation, both of which we know increase your risk for vascular disease,” Dr. Savona recalled.

Roger did have high hematocrit, extra red-blood cells, that can be related to mutations. He also had TET2 cells, which cause disease. These clonal hematopoietic cells trigger inflammation and heart attacks.

“These gene mutations that occur as you age, and these mutations are naturally occurring, just because of math. If your cells divide enough, sooner or later, there’s gonna be an error that doesn’t get fixed,” Dr. Savona said.

Roger needed an open-heart bypass.

“I don’t know how to repeat it enough: I had no symptoms,” Grad spoke.

But, he was at critical risk for a heart attack because his arteries were blocked nearly 100%.

“Having a bypass probably saved his life and helped him avoid having a heart attack during one of his workout routines,” Dr. Savona said.

So, 9/11 first responders are still saving lives!

Dr. Savona says throughout the world, there are storage facilities full of blood samples, where samples from 9/11 first responders are stored.

