LaPorte County Jail inmate’s death ruled an overdose

LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate at the county jail who died after having a medical episode last month overdosed.

On July 22, LaPorte County EMS was summoned to the LaPorte County Jail just before midnight to aid an inmate having an unknown medical episode. The inmate, identified as 42-year-old Jonathon Tripp of Argos, was taken to the hospital, where he died shortly after his arrival.

An investigation into Tripp’s death was immediately launched, with officials releasing the results Wednesday morning.

According to police, Tripp was pulled over earlier that night for an unspecified traffic violation. He was taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine and an active warrant out of Elkhart County.

Detectives learned that Tripp had ingested an illegal narcotic during the traffic stop, without the knowledge of the deputy who had stopped him.

Several hours after arriving at the LaPorte County Jail, police say Tripp began to exhibit signs of an overdose. Deputies were notified and immediately began to render aid to Tripp prior to the arrival of EMS.

An autopsy of Tripp was completed at a regional hospital on July 24. Detectives were provided with the findings of it last Friday, Aug. 11.

The cause of Tripp’s death was ruled an overdose and the manner as undetermined.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.