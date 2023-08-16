Advertise With Us

Lane restrictions in place on portion of Union Street

A map depicting the portion of road under lane restrictions.
A map depicting the portion of road under lane restrictions.
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Heads up, drivers!

Union Street has lane restrictions between 12th Street and Dragoon Trail for road surface milling and repaving.

Flaggers will maintain both directions of traffic during the process. Drivers are reminded to use caution to ensure the safety of the crews working in this area.

The restrictions are expected to be in place until Saturday evening, weather permitting.

