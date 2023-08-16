Indian Springs tenant says apt. complex won’t address bed bugs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Warning: Some of the details in this story are graphic.

After enjoying her first nine-year stay at Indian Springs, Jodi Newton decided to move back to the South Bend apartment complex on August 31st, 2020.

Soon into her lease, Newton said property management exterminated her unit after she discovered mouse droppings and cockroaches.

“And I ended up finding bed bugs,” said Newton. “It took them three weeks to come exterminate so I had to spend $800 of my own money on things to treat before they spread because you know bed bugs spread rapidly and quick.”

For Newton, who is on disability and has relied on public housing assistance, the last three years have been a battle. She claims to have asked Indian Springs property management for help numerous times after dealing with bug bites from head to toe.

16 News Now counted 26 bites on Newton, excluding what cover her stomach and inner thighs.

“I’m in misery and agony. I’m miserable,” she said.

“What’s causing the agony?” asked Maria Catanzarite.

“The pain, the itching, the mental thoughts, why aren’t they helping me, why are they telling me I’m the only one complaining?” Newton responded.

Newton presented 16 News Now with a local hospital report that shows a MRSA infection diagnosis after she sought treatment when the apparent bug bites began to turn green. Some bites on her feet appear to be oozing.

“I keep getting itching, burning, oozing, itching, burning, oozing. And it’s just, it’s a horrible feeling. It keeps me up all night,” said Newton, who estimates she has slept about 90 minutes per night for the last couple of years.

Many boxes are piled inside Newton’s Indian Springs apartment because she plans to leave and forsake her Section 8 public housing voucher.

“I called [South Bend] Housing Authority and asked them how do I get rid of my Section 8 because I no longer could use it because I cannot live in another apartment a day in my life,” she said.

Even with moving plans, Newton said she still feels stuck.

“I feel like they’re discriminating against me and treating me just like us section 8 people don’t matter,” said Jodi.

16 News Now reached out to the owners of Indian Springs and has not received a response.

