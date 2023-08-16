IDOE: 1 in 5 third graders unable to read by end of academic year

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - An assessment conducted by the state has revealed that one in five third-grade children are unable to read by the end of their academic school year.

On Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Education released results from the 2022-2023 Indiana Reading Evaluation and Determination assessment, also known as IREAD-3.

According to the state’s website, IREAD-3 is a standardized test that measures foundational reading skills based on Indiana academic standards.

Statewide, the IREAD-3 results show that more than 81.9% of Indiana’s third-grade students demonstrated proficient reading skills on the assessment. This percentage is up 0.3 points from the previous 2021-2022 school year.

“Today, nearly one in five Indiana students is unable to read by the end of third grade,” said Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner, who has a doctorate in educational leadership. “This is a crisis that could have a long-term negative impact on Indiana’s economy and negative repercussions throughout our society. We have no time to waste, and together, we must urgently work to improve reading outcomes for Indiana students, including supporting both current and future educators with the knowledge and tools necessary to teach our students to read using evidence-based literacy instruction rooted in science of reading.”

Indiana’s third-grade literacy rates have been declining for a decade, even before the academic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s results remain 9.5 percentage points below the state’s highest-ever proficiency rate, which was 91.4% during the 2012-2013 school year.

Read the entire assessment below:

