(WNDU) - As you get your kids ready for their first day of school, we want to share the excitement!

We would love for you to submit your back-to-school photos so we can share them right here and on 16 Morning News Now.

And teachers, feel free to show off your classrooms!

Just click here to submit your “Back to School 2023″ photo!

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.