First Alert Forecast: Cool start Wednesday; Few storms Thursday

A line of showers and embedded thunderstorms will be possible today. Overall, temperatures the next few days will be around average before breaking above average this weekend. High temperatures next week could hit the lower 90s to start the week. Rain chances after Thursday stay low.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies are expected all day long with warmer temperatures in the afternoon. Highs around 80F. Wind WSW at 5 to 15 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain chances pop back up on Thursday with a brief system that will exit our region by Friday. We are watching another “heat dome” to move into the eastern U.S. bringing in higher temps and humidity values into the upcoming weekend and next week. A few 90F days are likely for Michiana during this period with heat indexes attempting to reach in the triple digits.

