Estimé takes bigger role after Diggs, Tyree departures

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With Notre Dame’s season opener less than two weeks away, 16 Sports is turning its attention to the Notre Dame running backs — particularly, Audric Estimé.

He’s the only one left in the running back room from last year’s three-headed monster, with Logan Diggs transferring to LSU and Chris Tyree becoming a receiver.

Estimé and his position coach Deland, McCullough, touched on his role in the running back room.

“Audric is Audric,” McCullough said. “Constantly positive, and then he puts it on the field the way he works.”

“Yeah, that’s just me,” Estimé said. “That’s my personality. I’ve always been a leader growing up, so it’s just something I stepped in and it came pretty fluently. We have a lot of young guys, and young guys that have a lot of learning to do, but I’m also a guy that needs to do a lot of learning. But I just try to come in every day with a positive mindset, lead by example, and try to be a vocal leader, too.”

Last week, Estimé was named to the preseason watch list for the Doak Walker Award, which is given to the best back in the nation. He led Notre Dame on offense last season with 920 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. He also caught nine passes for 135 yards and another touchdown.

The Irish open their 2023 season against Navy in Ireland on Aug. 26.

