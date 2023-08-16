Elkhart police looking to identify suspect in fraud investigation

(Elkhart Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in connection with an ongoing fraud investigation.

Police say fraudulent purchases were made using stolen credit cards/numbers at several local Michiana businesses.

If you can identify this person, you’re asked to contact Det. Susan Lambright at 574-389-4736 or email susan.lambright@elkhartpolice.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip at Michiana Crime Stoppers by calling 574-288-STOP or going online.

(Elkhart Police Department)

