Elkhart police looking to identify suspect in fraud investigation

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in connection with an ongoing fraud investigation.

Police say fraudulent purchases were made using stolen credit cards/numbers at several local Michiana businesses.

If you can identify this person, you’re asked to contact Det. Susan Lambright at 574-389-4736 or email susan.lambright@elkhartpolice.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip at Michiana Crime Stoppers by calling 574-288-STOP or going online.

(Elkhart Police Department)

