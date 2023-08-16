Dowagiac man arrested for several offenses involving meth, stolen vehicle

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - A Dowagiac man was arrested early Wednesday morning after police say they found meth and a concealed weapon in his possession while he was driving a stolen vehicle.

Officers saw the vehicle, which was reported stolen from somewhere in Berrien County, pulling into the parking lot of the Baymont Inn in Dowagiac around 2:15 a.m.

One of the officers approached the driver, a 33-year-old Dowagiac man, as he was walking away from the vehicle and told him to stop. The man took off running and the officer chased him on foot.

While running away, the man threw down a loaded handgun that he was carrying. The officer was able to catch the man and take him into custody after a brief struggle.

Officers recovered a loaded 9mm handgun that the man threw while running.  When they searched the stolen vehicle, they found approximately 91 grams of methamphetamine as well as evidence indicating the man was selling and delivering meth.

The suspect is facing several charges, including possession of controlled substance (meth), possession with intent to deliver controlled substance (meth), possession of a concealed weapon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, resisting and obstructing a police officer, and several counts of felony firearm.

The suspect was booked into the Cass County Jail and is awaiting formal charges from the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office. His name is being withheld until he is arraigned in Cass County District Court.

Police say no injuries were reported during the incident.

