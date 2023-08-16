Dedication ceremony held for Jackie Walorski VA Clinic

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A formal dedication was held for the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic in Mishawaka.

Legislation renaming the clinic was passed by Congress and signed by President Biden earlier this year. Walorski was known for her passion and advocacy for veterans.

Something her family members remembered at Wednesday’s ceremony.

“The plaque is absolutely beautiful and to know that anytime we drive through here, we’re going to see Jackie’s name, and knowing that her name represents her love and her passion for the veterans of the second district, and all veterans, but especially the second district veterans, is such an honor,” said Martha Walorski, Jackie’s mother.

Also in attendance today were Rep. Rudy Yakym and Congressman Jim Banks, as well as many other officials.

