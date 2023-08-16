Advertise With Us

Dedication ceremony held for Jackie Walorski VA Clinic

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A formal dedication was held for the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic in Mishawaka.

Legislation renaming the clinic was passed by Congress and signed by President Biden earlier this year. Walorski was known for her passion and advocacy for veterans.

Something her family members remembered at Wednesday’s ceremony.

“The plaque is absolutely beautiful and to know that anytime we drive through here, we’re going to see Jackie’s name, and knowing that her name represents her love and her passion for the veterans of the second district, and all veterans, but especially the second district veterans, is such an honor,” said Martha Walorski, Jackie’s mother.

Also in attendance today were Rep. Rudy Yakym and Congressman Jim Banks, as well as many other officials.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black mold covers a bathroom wall at the Miami Hills Apartment complex (Provided by Jennifer...
Black mold, cockroaches and mushrooms found inside Miami Hills Apartments
Roosevelt Stewart
South Bend Common Council candidate arrested for allegedly punching, choking 15-year-old daughter
2 arrested after SWAT standoff in Mishawaka
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Tracking a few storms on Thursday
Michiana Unsolved: Mother promises to find son’s killer

Latest News

Kids play in the water on Aug. 16, 2023 at Riverfront Park in Niles.
Niles Fire Deptartment celebrates end of summer with ‘Spray Day’
Michiana school districts consider suing social media companies
Dowagiac man arrested for several offenses involving meth, stolen vehicle
Wednesday’s Child: Matthew still waiting for a new home
Rep. Yakym talks district tour, presidential race, indictment of Trump