Death of inmate at Berrien County Jail under investigation

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway after an inmate at the Berrien County Jail died Tuesday morning.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate, identified as 40-year-old Robert Maurice Graves of Benton Harbor, was found to be in and out of consciousness in his cell just before 10:10 a.m. An ambulance was called for Graves as jail deputies and medical staff immediately began to come to his aid.

Graves reportedly went into cardiac arrest while in the ambulance. That’s when paramedics began CPR and other life-saving measures.

Those life-saving measures were continued once Graves arrived at the hospital. However, they were unsuccessful, as Graves was pronounced dead just after 11:20 a.m.

According to police, Graves was booked into the Berrien County Jail early Monday morning for OWI with a high BAC, fleeing/eluding police, resisting and obstructing, and a driver’s license violation. He was taken to the hospital upon his arrest and was cleared by medical staff to be lodged in the Berrien County Jail.

The Michigan State Police 5th District Special Investigation Section was requested to investigate the death in coordination with the WMed Medical Examiner’s Office.

An autopsy was performed Wednesday morning with the preliminary results showing no signs of any trauma and a slightly enlarged heart.

The final autopsy report and determination will not be completed until toxicology results are available.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.