Coloma man walking in 5K to raise money for non-profit

COLOMA, Mich. (WNDU) — If you still need some motivation from that long-gone new year’s resolution, a Coloma man is proving that anything can be done if you put your mind to it.

44-year-old Chad Yops has got quite the bragging rights. He is about to embark on his first 5K walk this Saturday, August 19 — something he never imagined doing a year ago.

“We’re about to go on our walk for Saturday, my first 5K,” said Yops.

But his motivation didn’t come out of the blue, it came in the form of a health scare. He had a stroke earlier this year. It turned into a moment of realization that a healthy lifestyle change needed to be made.

So, he and his neighbor Maureen Oving, put on their walking shoes and walked the path to a healthier life.

“I’m learning from him. I used to be a competitive walker. I cared about my pace,” said Oving. “I thoroughly enjoy walking now, and I haven’t done that in a really long time. And Chad’s brought that out to me.”

It was a struggle at first, but soon a quarter of a mile became one, then it became two, and now Yops is excited to take on three whole miles this weekend.

“I mean, he’s doing fabulous, and how exciting,” said Michelle Jaskul, a neighbor of Chad. “We just want to be there to support him.”

Those neighbors along with almost 100 others are walking alongside Yops this weekend.

But in the process of hoping to live a healthier life, Yops has found a way to help others too.

This weekend’s 5K walk will help others like him — those with physical or mental disabilities. It’s being called Chad’s Walk for Miracles.

The walk is raising money for League of Miracles, a non-profit organization that aims to give recreational sports opportunities for people with physical and mental disabilities.

And with Chad’s story raising almost $2,000 for the non-profit, it’s definitely a moment worth a high five.

The walk begins at 11 a.m. at The Bend Bar and Grill in Coloma.

