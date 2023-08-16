Captain Cam: 5th-year CB Hart leads the way as team captain

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Last weekend, the Notre Dame football team named its four captains for the 2023 season. And up until this point in fall camp, we had heard from three of them.

On Wednesday, we got a chance to hear from the fourth and final piece of the leadership puzzle: cornerback Cam Hart. Back for a fifth year, Hart brings length, speed, and most importantly, experience to this team’s defense.

As he embraces the leadership role, we’re learning more about what makes Hart the right man for the job from his position coach.

“Cam was just named captain for a reason, and he’s been great in our room as a leader,” said Mike Mickens, Irish cornerbacks coach. “He’s been a leader for us for the past couple of seasons, but he took a bigger role this summer, you know, helping the freshmen out, just helping everyone out in the room, being that vocal leader. It’s contagious, so it feeds off on everybody.”

Hart says he’s thankful to be named a captain.

“It’s a huge honor to be respected by the guys in my room — especially the cornerbacks, the defense, and then obviously the entire team,” Hart said. “And to have that respect from the coaches that trust me that I can be a leader on this team is amazing. I’m appreciative of it.”

The other three captains for Notre Dame this season are offensive tackle Joe Alt, linebacker JD Bertrand, and quarterback Sam Hartman.

The Irish open their 2023 season against Navy in Ireland on Aug. 26. To celebrate the return of football, we’ll be airing a Countdown to Kickoff preseason special on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m. to get you prepared for the upcoming season!

Be sure to vote in this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll! The results will be revealed during Saturday’s preseason special.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Estimé takes bigger role after Diggs, Tyree departures

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Audric Estimé is the only one left in the running back room from last year’s three-headed monster, with Logan Diggs transferring to LSU and Chris Tyree becoming a receiver.

Notre Dame

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: 2023 Preseason Special

Updated: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
In this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, we’re asking you how many wins will Notre Dame finish the season with?

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football ranked No. 13 in preseason AP Poll

Updated: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
The Fighting Irish will face three teams that are currently ranked in the top 10.

Notre Dame

Irish defense shifts focus to Navy’s triple option

Updated: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
We’re now under two weeks until the Irish take the field in Dublin, Ireland.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football names captains for 2023 season

Updated: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
There’s four captains in total — two on offense and two on defense.

Notre Dame

Irish women’s soccer defeats Valparaiso 5-0 in final preseason exhibition

Updated: Aug. 13, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
The Irish start the 2023 season at home this Thursday against Milwaukee.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame TE Kevin Bauman to miss 2nd straight season with ACL injury

Updated: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
As the team moves on from second round NFL draft pick Michael Mayer holding the tight end position down, the Irish now have just two tight ends who registered a catch last season: Mitchell Evans and Holden Staes.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman talked with the media where the team stands now compared...

Freeman gives update on fall camp as ND’s season opener approaches

Updated: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman talked with the about media where the team stands now compared to the start of fall camp a few weeks ago and what he’s learned about the guys through the latest set of practices.

Notre Dame

Starting to Catch On: Irish wideouts build rapport with new QB

Updated: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Despite the lack of proven production from the receiver room, the optimism couldn't be higher among this year's Irish pass catchers.

Notre Dame

New coordinator Marty Biagi transitioning to ND special teams unit

Updated: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Replacing a special teams mastermind like Brian Mason is no easy task, but Marty Biagi has the confidence of the players in the unit.