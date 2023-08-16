Captain Cam: 5th-year CB Hart leads the way as team captain

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Last weekend, the Notre Dame football team named its four captains for the 2023 season. And up until this point in fall camp, we had heard from three of them.

On Wednesday, we got a chance to hear from the fourth and final piece of the leadership puzzle: cornerback Cam Hart. Back for a fifth year, Hart brings length, speed, and most importantly, experience to this team’s defense.

As he embraces the leadership role, we’re learning more about what makes Hart the right man for the job from his position coach.

“Cam was just named captain for a reason, and he’s been great in our room as a leader,” said Mike Mickens, Irish cornerbacks coach. “He’s been a leader for us for the past couple of seasons, but he took a bigger role this summer, you know, helping the freshmen out, just helping everyone out in the room, being that vocal leader. It’s contagious, so it feeds off on everybody.”

Hart says he’s thankful to be named a captain.

“It’s a huge honor to be respected by the guys in my room — especially the cornerbacks, the defense, and then obviously the entire team,” Hart said. “And to have that respect from the coaches that trust me that I can be a leader on this team is amazing. I’m appreciative of it.”

The other three captains for Notre Dame this season are offensive tackle Joe Alt, linebacker JD Bertrand, and quarterback Sam Hartman.

The Irish open their 2023 season against Navy in Ireland on Aug. 26. To celebrate the return of football, we’ll be airing a Countdown to Kickoff preseason special on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m. to get you prepared for the upcoming season!

