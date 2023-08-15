What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s cooking in Michiana this week? Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

This week, you’ll find fried fish, sausage, and Hungarian Goulash on the menu!

Fundraiser Fish Fry (Michiana Walleye Association - 13040 Day Road, Mishawaka) Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Fried pollock or salmon, coleslaw, baked beans, roll/butter, tarter sauce. Cost: $13. Meals served while supplies last. Drive-thru carryout only.

Corn and Sausage Roast (Osceola United Methodist Church - 431 N. Beech Road) Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Corn, sausage, dessert, drink, $10. Also available from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hardware Plus (611 Lincoln Way West, Osceola). Call 574-679-4435 for more information.

Thursday Burger Night (Galien American Legion Post 344 - 402 N. Cleveland Avenue) Thursday, Aug. 17, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Burgers, hot dog, shrimp, chicken strips, or sloppy Joe baskets. Cost: $9 to $5. Baskets include fries and slaw. Menu may vary except for the hamburgers. Enjoy a car show from 5 to 7 p.m.

Thursday Dinner Special (American Legion Post 50 - 1633 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend) Thursday, Aug. 17, kitchen open at 3 p.m. - Hungarian Goulash, $12. Dine-in or carryout available. Pre-orders welcome. Call 574-251-1905.

Fish, Chicken or Shrimp Fry (Ryan A. Balmer American Legion Post 161 - 133 E. Mishawaka Avenue, Mishawaka) Friday, Aug. 18, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Carryout only. Call ahead Thursday and Friday. Cost: $8 to $14. Call 574-255-8319.

Fish Fry (American Legion Post 308 - 122 Lincoln Way East, Osceola) Friday, Aug. 18, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - All you can eat when dine-in. Curbside pickup and ordering. Call 574-674-6712.

Kitchen Open (American Legion Pulaski Post 357 - 5414 W. Sample Street, South Bend) Friday, Aug. 18, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. - Fish fry plus full menu on Fridays. Cost: varies. Call 574-234-5073.

Fish Fry (Crumstown Conservation Club - 59440 Crumstown Highway, North Liberty) Friday, Aug. 18, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Dine-in: all you can eat, limited salad bar. Carryout: limited to 8 pieces. Cost: $13. Price is subject to change.

Picnic and Old-Fashioned Corn and Sausage Roast (American Legion Pulaski Post 357 - 5414 W. Sample Street, South Bend) Sunday, Aug. 20, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Cause 2 Reflect Band from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Summer Festival (St. Patrick Catholic Church - 309 S. Scott Street, South Bend) Next Saturday, Aug. 26, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Ethnic food dinner choices of Vietnamese, pulled pork, chicken, $16; Bruno’s pizza slice, $3; pulled pork or Polish sausage sandwich, $6. Beer, wine, and beverage garden. Live music from the CMR Band.

***NOTE: Z.B. Falcons Nest 80 Polish Dinner has been canceled. Next dinner will be Nov. 11.***

