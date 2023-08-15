South Shore Line announces 2023 Notre Dame football schedule

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re taking the South Shore to a Notre Dame home game this season, listen up!

The South Shore Line will be providing service on game days that includes busing between the South Bend International Airport and the stadium.

On game days with afternoon kick-off times, eastbound train #503 will arrive at SBN at 12:21 p.m., and passengers can take a shuttle to campus at the IU School of Medicine building. The first return shuttle bus will depart the IU Medicine building at 4:30 p.m. to make the 5:34 p.m. train and again at 8:30 p.m. to meet the last departing train.

During night games, there will be a 12:21 p.m. arrival train as well as a 5:04 p.m. train. The return shuttle bus will leave with passengers one hour after the conclusion of the game to make the extra departing train.

The whole schedule has been enclosed below:

The Notre Dame games that the South Shore Line will be providing service for. (South Shore Line)

Passengers are reminded that busing is ongoing to stations between Carroll Ave. and Gary Metro Center.

