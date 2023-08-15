South Bend Common Council candidate arrested for allegedly punching, choking 15-year-old daughter

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Republican candidate for South Bend Common Council has been charged after he allegedly punched and choked his 15-year-old daughter, according to court documents.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday states that Roosevelt Stewart, 46, punched and strangled his daughter after she refused to give him the keys to his car because she believed he was too drunk to drive.

Stewart is the only Republican candidate vying for the Common Council’s 2nd District seat. His opponent is Democrat Ophelia Gooden-Rodgers, who won the Democratic primary bid back in May. Both candidates are looking to replace Henry Davis Jr., who gave up his seat to run for mayor.

Court documents say South Bend police officers were called to the 1200 block of N. Huey Street on Monday. There, they allegedly found Stewart’s 15-year-old daughter with a swollen upper lip and blood dripping from her nose.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Stewart’s daughter and his 5-year-old niece had accompanied him to the liquor store around midnight. Afterwards, they allegedly drove to several of his friends’ houses, with his daughter taking the wheel on the last trip because she believed Stewart was too drunk to drive.

When they reached a home in the 1200 block of N. Huey Street, Stewart allegedly began demanding the keys, but his daughter said she was keeping them. According to the affidavit, Stewart then grabbed her by the arm, and as she pulled away they ended up rolling on the ground.

Stewart’s daughter told police he got on top of her and began punching her in the face. She also told police he wrapped two hands around her throat, which made her feel dizzy.

According to the affidavit, she was able to get away and call for help. She was taken by police to the hospital for treatment.

The Tribune reports Stewart is being held without bail in the St. Joseph County Jail. He’s charged with two counts of domestic battery — one a level six Felony and the other a misdemeanor. In Indiana, domestic battery becomes a felony if committed in the presence of a child younger than 16.

An initial bail hearing in Stewart’s case is scheduled for Wednesday at 1 p.m.

According to the probable cause affidavit, “the defendant has significant criminal history under another name.” However, court documents do not list what that other name is.

You can read the probable cause affidavit in its entirety below:

Page 1 (St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office)

Page 2 (St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office)

