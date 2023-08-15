Advertise With Us

Mold in your apartment: What actions can tenants take?

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After tenants contacted 16 Investigates about mold and mushrooms growing inside Miami Hills Apartments, a local attorney said residents should first check their leases to see what landlords are required to do regarding maintenance.

“Does the landlord have an obligation to fix things to get rid of the mold? And then you can look at if you have to take legal action to enforce that,” remarked Peter Agostino, with Anderson, Agostino, and Keller Law Firm in South Bend.

Agostino said a lot of insurance policies now exclude mold in coverage.

“But sometimes there is coverage. It just depends on, you have to take a look at each case individually based on the insurance policies,” he said.

There are some circumstances in which a tenant can end his or her lease.

“In Indiana, there’s an implied covenant of quiet enjoyment that’s put into every lease by law so if mold gets to a point where you can’t continue to live there, you can leave - terminate the lease,” Agostino said.

Withholding rent until the mold is removed is possible but not always the best option.

“It’s probably not the best strategy but in extreme cases, it does make sense to do that. Sometimes, you can work that out with a landlord where the landlord will let you abate the rent for a couple periods of time while they fix things so each situation is a little bit different,” he said.

Regardless, Agostino said do not ignore mold.

“For some people, it can cause serious health effects and so not something to be taken lightly,” he added.

The St. Joseph County Health Department does not have a mold ordinance but can respond in rare cases.

