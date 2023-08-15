Mishawaka holds groundbreaking for new ‘pocket park’

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Astronauts aren’t the only ones reaching for the stars. A group of high school students broke ground on a new park in Mishawaka on Monday!

Students spent the better part of the past year working on plans for the park as they were part of Mayor Dave Wood’s Youth Advisory Council.

This group of rising stars raised over $100,000 from local businesses, private donors, and local organizations to help fund the project. What does that mean? It means no taxpayer dollars were involved!

The new space is being called a “pocket park” and will feature a selfie spot, seating areas, a bicycle rack, and even a mural.

It’s an effort that students say has been a learning experience.

“The journey has been very rewarding, and I think we’ve all really grown from our experience on the Youth Council,” said Patrick Anderson, president of the Youth Advisory Council. “I just think that this year’s development upgrading this pocket park really kind of really serves us as it just gives a lot more experience with talking and interactions.”

Now, $50,000 was raised by the students, with the other half being matched by the state.

The park is located on the southwest corner of the intersection of First and Main streets.

