Michiana residents, politicians react to latest indictment of Donald Trump

By Mark Peterson and 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Local reaction to former President Donald Trump’s mounting legal trouble is trickling in.

Trump and 18 allies were indicted in Georgia on Monday over their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state. This is the fourth indictment Trump is facing.

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) issued a written statement on Trump’s indictment in Georgia, saying in part it’s another attempt by Democratic prosecutors to interfere with the upcoming presidential election by putting the former president in prison.

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Rudy Yakym (R-Indiana’s 2nd District) said he is “deeply concerned about a two-tiered justice system and a weaponized DOJ that is targeting Americans for political reasons.”

In trying to talk to everyday people on the street, 16 News Now found the overwhelming majority of those approached were not willing to share their opinions publicly.

Even a Berrien County family that continues to display numerous Trump flags, signs, and banners in the front yard for all to see felt more comfortable remaining anonymous when discussing the current situation.

“He has more power now than he had two and a half years ago,” the homeowner said. “If they are to take Donald Trump down, I would believe that the next individual stands up in his spot is going to be just as outspoken and just as wanted to correct some of the wrongs that are in this country today. If you cannot truthfully stand here and accept a question about election integrity in our world today, then we are not in a democracy.”

Aaron Magnan-Tark offered the following words on his way to the St. Joseph County Public Library on Tuesday.

“He has a personality flaw you can say, where I think he wants things to be his way and only his way, and he acts as if the law doesn’t apply to him of should never apply to him,” he said. “And that’s dangerous for us because we live in a society where rule of law is at the core of what it means to be a democratic nation.”

Trump won Indiana in the 2020 election with 57% of the vote.

