Memorial ride planned for Starke County EMT

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A “Rose Ride” is being held in memory of a fallen Starke County EMT and firefighter on Wednesday.

According to our reporting partners at WKVI, the memorial ride is in memory of Michael Wilcox, Jr., his family, and brothers and sisters in public safety.

Drivers are invited to line up at 4:30 p.m. CST at Tierney Park in San Pierre to drop a single rose near the memorial ambulance at Starke County EMS Station No. 3 at 1102 S. Main Street in Knox.

Wilcox was killed earlier this month in a rollover crash involving his ambulance at the intersection of county roads 800 South and 700 East. The crash left another EMT, Brandy Salita, in critical condition.

GoFundMe accounts have been set up for the families of the two crash victims to ease any financial strain they may face during a time of grieving.

