Advertise With Us

Memorial ride planned for Starke County EMT

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A “Rose Ride” is being held in memory of a fallen Starke County EMT and firefighter on Wednesday.

According to our reporting partners at WKVI, the memorial ride is in memory of Michael Wilcox, Jr., his family, and brothers and sisters in public safety.

Drivers are invited to line up at 4:30 p.m. CST at Tierney Park in San Pierre to drop a single rose near the memorial ambulance at Starke County EMS Station No. 3 at 1102 S. Main Street in Knox.

Wilcox was killed earlier this month in a rollover crash involving his ambulance at the intersection of county roads 800 South and 700 East. The crash left another EMT, Brandy Salita, in critical condition.

GoFundMe accounts have been set up for the families of the two crash victims to ease any financial strain they may face during a time of grieving.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 arrested after SWAT standoff in Mishawaka
Michigan State Police (MSP) Niles Post troopers were called around 2 a.m. Monday to M-51 near...
Dowagiac man dies after crashing motorcycle in Cass County
Black mold covers a bathroom wall at the Miami Hills Apartment complex (Provided by Jennifer...
Black mold, cockroaches and mushrooms found inside Miami Hills Apartments
Illinois man dies after drowning at Warren Dunes State Park
FILE - Police found three dead men in the car outside Jonathan Jennings School 109 around 8:15...
3 found dead in car in Indianapolis school parking lot

Latest News

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week
Artist Juicy J performs on the Bud Light Stage at Beale Street Music Festival on Sunday, May 6,...
Juicy J to perform at Four Winds Field in September
Ninja Golf in Granger celebrates 5 years
Ninja Golf in Granger celebrating 5-year anniversary with community
South Bend Police Department hosting back-to-school cookout
South Bend Police Department host back-to-school cookout