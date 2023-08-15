Marian prepares for week 1 matchup at crosstown rival Mishawaka

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s week one of high school football season here in Michiana, as schools in Indiana will kick off their seasons on Friday night.

For a fourth straight season, the Marian Knights will face crosstown rival Mishawaka in their season opener.

Senior quarterback Bryce LaSane told 16 Sports his team was hungry in last Friday’s scrimmage against Wawasee. We asked the team how things change at practice now that there’s an opponent waiting at the end of the week.

“It’s the first opportunity to put together a game plan and do something against someone else,” said head coach Mike Davidson. “Not from a ‘we’ll see Mishawaka on Friday,’ but from a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday standpoint looking at and seeing different things rather than just working on us.”

“We’ve been in the film room a lot,” said senior running back Pino Sete. “We’ve been trying to get a sneak peek at our opponent, see how the defense and offense operate, and we’re just trying to adjust our offense and defense based on what they’re running.”

“For camp, mostly everybody — no matter what the position is or what grade they’re in — they’re all getting reps, and now it’s we’re getting our first team in,” LaSane said. “Our first team’s getting most of the reps. We’re starting to get locked in for Mishawaka.”

Kickoff on Friday at Mishawaka’s Steele Stadium is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: 2023 Preseason Special

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
In this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, we’re asking you how many wins will Notre Dame finish the season with?

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football ranked No. 13 in preseason AP Poll

Updated: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
The Fighting Irish will face three teams that are currently ranked in the top 10.

Notre Dame

Irish defense shifts focus to Navy’s triple option

Updated: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
We’re now under two weeks until the Irish take the field in Dublin, Ireland.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football names captains for 2023 season

Updated: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
There’s four captains in total — two on offense and two on defense.

Latest News

Sports

Gabriela Ruffels wins Four Winds Invitational

Updated: Aug. 13, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
With the win, the 23-year-old Australian all but secures her spot as a top 10 finisher on the Epson Tour, which will qualify her for the LPGA.

Notre Dame

Irish women’s soccer defeats Valparaiso 5-0 in final preseason exhibition

Updated: Aug. 13, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
The Irish start the 2023 season at home this Thursday against Milwaukee.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame TE Kevin Bauman to miss 2nd straight season with ACL injury

Updated: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
As the team moves on from second round NFL draft pick Michael Mayer holding the tight end position down, the Irish now have just two tight ends who registered a catch last season: Mitchell Evans and Holden Staes.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman talked with the media where the team stands now compared...

Freeman gives update on fall camp as ND’s season opener approaches

Updated: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman talked with the about media where the team stands now compared to the start of fall camp a few weeks ago and what he’s learned about the guys through the latest set of practices.

Notre Dame

Starting to Catch On: Irish wideouts build rapport with new QB

Updated: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Despite the lack of proven production from the receiver room, the optimism couldn't be higher among this year's Irish pass catchers.

Pro Sports

Cut day finishes at Four Winds Invitational

Updated: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:43 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
This three-day tournament is one stop along the qualifying tour for the LPGA.