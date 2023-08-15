Marian prepares for week 1 matchup at crosstown rival Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s week one of high school football season here in Michiana, as schools in Indiana will kick off their seasons on Friday night.

For a fourth straight season, the Marian Knights will face crosstown rival Mishawaka in their season opener.

Senior quarterback Bryce LaSane told 16 Sports his team was hungry in last Friday’s scrimmage against Wawasee. We asked the team how things change at practice now that there’s an opponent waiting at the end of the week.

“It’s the first opportunity to put together a game plan and do something against someone else,” said head coach Mike Davidson. “Not from a ‘we’ll see Mishawaka on Friday,’ but from a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday standpoint looking at and seeing different things rather than just working on us.”

“We’ve been in the film room a lot,” said senior running back Pino Sete. “We’ve been trying to get a sneak peek at our opponent, see how the defense and offense operate, and we’re just trying to adjust our offense and defense based on what they’re running.”

“For camp, mostly everybody — no matter what the position is or what grade they’re in — they’re all getting reps, and now it’s we’re getting our first team in,” LaSane said. “Our first team’s getting most of the reps. We’re starting to get locked in for Mishawaka.”

Kickoff on Friday at Mishawaka’s Steele Stadium is set for 7 p.m.

