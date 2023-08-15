Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll Results: 2023 Preseason Special

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team is one week away from its season opener against Navy in Dublin, Ireland!

To celebrate the return of football, we aired our Countdown to Kickoff preseason special on Saturday night to get you prepared for the upcoming season!

The return of football also means the return of the Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll!

In this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, we asked you how many wins will Notre Dame finish the season with. The majority of you feel the Irish will win 10 games.

You can find the full results below:

  • 7 wins or less: 14%
  • 8 or 9 wins: 30%
  • 10 wins: 32%
  • 11 wins: 15%
  • 12 wins or more: 9%

Thank you for participating in this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll!

Be sure to watch Countdown to Kickoff all season long for more fan polls like this one.

