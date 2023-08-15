Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: 2023 Preseason Special

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team is less than two weeks away from its season opener against Navy in Dublin, Ireland!

To celebrate the return of football, we’ll be airing a Countdown to Kickoff preseason special on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m. to get you prepared for the upcoming season!

The return of football also means the return of the Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll!

In this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, we’re asking you how many wins will Notre Dame finish the season with?

  • 7 wins or less
  • 8 or 9 wins
  • 10 wins
  • 11 wins
  • 12 wins or more

The poll will remain open until 12 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18. To cast your vote, click here!

Thank you for voting, and be sure to tune in on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m. for the Countdown to Kickoff preseason special, where we will reveal the results!

