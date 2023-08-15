Advertise With Us

Juicy J to perform at Four Winds Field in September

Artist Juicy J performs on the Bud Light Stage at Beale Street Music Festival on Sunday, May 6,...
Artist Juicy J performs on the Bud Light Stage at Beale Street Music Festival on Sunday, May 6, 2018 in Memphis, Tenn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A concert to close out the summer is happening in September!

Juicy J will be performing on Sunday, Sept. 3, at Four Winds Field, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. The performance also features acts from Goodie Mob and Do or Die.

Tickets start at $39 for bowl seating, $59 for the field, and $79 for the “premium pit.”

To purchase tickets, click here.

