Juicy J to perform at Four Winds Field in September

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A concert to close out the summer is happening in September!

Juicy J will be performing on Sunday, Sept. 3, at Four Winds Field, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. The performance also features acts from Goodie Mob and Do or Die.

Tickets start at $39 for bowl seating, $59 for the field, and $79 for the “premium pit.”

To purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.