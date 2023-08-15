Advertise With Us

First Alert Forecast: Wet & breezy start to Tuesday; Sunshine late day

High temperatures Tuesday will stay about 10 degrees below average. Another heat dome is on the horizon next week.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUESDAY: Showers in the morning will end by early afternoon. Sunshine expected late in the day. High 72F. Wind NNW at 15 to 30 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clouds clear out and temperatures drop down into the lower 50s. Wind NW at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies are expected all day long with warmer temperatures in the afternoon. Highs around 80F. Wind WSW at 5 to 15 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain chances pop back up on Thursday with a brief system that will exit our region by Friday. We are watching another “heat dome” to move into the eastern U.S. bringing in higher temps and humidity values into the upcoming weekend and next week. A few 90F days are likely for Michiana during this period with heat indexes attempting to reach in the triple digits.

