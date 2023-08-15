Experts share importance of getting kids back into good sleep routine

By Samantha Albert
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Kids are heading back to school across Michiana, and experts are sharing the importance of getting a good night’s sleep.

According to specialists, kids need between 10 and 12 hours of sleep each night in order to get an adequate amount of rest.

While you are sleeping, much of your memory is stored, and most of children’s growth happens while they are asleep as well.

“Our kids are doing the most when they’re sleeping,” says Dr. Sahar Hameed, a pediatric sleep therapist at TMJ & Sleep Therapy Centre in Granger. “Not just growing physically, but also cognitive development happens in those early years. And so, in order to make sure that they are growing and developing to the fullest of their potential, it is important for good quantity and quality of sleep,”

Other tips for getting into a good sleep routine include limiting screen time, caffeine, and large meals right before bed.

TMJ & Sleep Therapy Centre is located at 7221 N. Fir Road in Granger. For more information, call 574-968-5166.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

SBCSC superintendent talks school safety, other changes heading into new year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
When over 16,000 South Bend kids show up for the first day of school on Wednesday, they’re going to notice some big changes!

Back To School

Mishawaka officials remind you to ‘cool your engines’ as students return to school

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
School City of Mishawaka officials, along with the Mishawaka police and fire departments, held a press conference Monday morning that was focused on back-to-school safety.

Back To School

School City of Mishawaka superintendent talks improvements, changes ahead of first day

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Tricia Sloma
Our own Tricia Sloma spoke with Superintendent Dr. Theodore Stevens ahead of the first day of school this upcoming Wednesday.

Back To School

Brooklyn Davis turned what were mundane garage doors into messages of hope and positivity,...

South Bend artist paints mural to encourage kids heading back to school

Updated: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:28 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Brooklynn Davis with “Art by BD” turned what were plain, gray garage doors into messages of hope and positivity at Riley High School.

Latest News

Back To School

Baugo Community Schools superintendent talks district’s improvements, incentives

Updated: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Tricia Sloma
Our own Tricia Sloma spoke with Superintendent Byron Sanders ahead of the first day of classes Thursday.

Back To School

Back to school lunch ideas Martin's

Quick, healthy back-to-school lunch ideas with Martin’s Super Markets

Updated: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT
|
By Samantha Albert
Martin’s Super Markets knows the importance of making sure your lunch is nutritious, which is why Martin’s Health and Wellness Advisor Kristin St. Clair shared quick, healthy lunch ideas on 16 Morning News Now!

Back To School

Argos superintendent discusses hopes, improvements for new school year

Updated: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Tricia Sloma
Our own Tricia Sloma caught up with Ned Speicher as students made their way back to the classroom Wednesday.

Back To School

John Glenn School Corp. welcomes students back to class

Updated: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
The John Glenn School Corporation welcomed back close to 2,000 students on Wednesday for their first day of school!

Back To School

Concord Community Schools to offer evening enrollment hours next week

Updated: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The 2023-24 school year begins on Aug. 16.

Back To School

New superintendent welcomes Knox students back to class

Updated: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our own Tricia Sloma had a chance to sit down with Greg Mikulich to learn more about what students can expect this year.