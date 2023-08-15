Experts share importance of getting kids back into good sleep routine

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Kids are heading back to school across Michiana, and experts are sharing the importance of getting a good night’s sleep.

According to specialists, kids need between 10 and 12 hours of sleep each night in order to get an adequate amount of rest.

While you are sleeping, much of your memory is stored, and most of children’s growth happens while they are asleep as well.

“Our kids are doing the most when they’re sleeping,” says Dr. Sahar Hameed, a pediatric sleep therapist at TMJ & Sleep Therapy Centre in Granger. “Not just growing physically, but also cognitive development happens in those early years. And so, in order to make sure that they are growing and developing to the fullest of their potential, it is important for good quantity and quality of sleep,”

Other tips for getting into a good sleep routine include limiting screen time, caffeine, and large meals right before bed.

