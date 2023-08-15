Elkhart seeking community feedback on several neighborhood developments

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The future of some Elkhart neighborhoods is in the hands of residents.

On Monday, community members and other stakeholders participated in a hands-on discussion about the city’s “Thrive Plan.”

The plan will shape the vision and framework for the South Main, Tolson, and Benham West neighborhoods. Throughout the month, community listening sessions and presentations take center stage, giving each resident a voice.

“I think it’s really healthy,” said Alex Holtz, Elkhart resident. “I think it makes people feel heard. I think it’s positive for the long term. Some of the plans that we’re talking about now could take 25, 30 years to come to fruition. But there are steps along the way that people could see in a couple of years, could see in five years, 20 years, and other intermediate stages really kind of building a community.”

The final presentation of the Thrive Plan is Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Hotel Elkhart.

