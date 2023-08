ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is growing!

On Monday, Elkhart police welcomed 16 new officers to their ranks at a swearing-in ceremony.

Fourteen of them will work in corrections, while the other two will be assigned to road patrol.

Congratulations to all the officers, and thank you for your service.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.