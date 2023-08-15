Curious Kids’ Museum reps offer $500,000 for building

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Representatives of the Curious Kids’ Museum in St. Joseph have more than tripled their offer to buy the city-owned building that houses the museum.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Curious Kids’ chose to increase its cash offer to $500,000 on Monday for the building formerly known as Memorial Hall. This comes after the St. Joseph City Commission took no action on an earlier offer of $140,000.

At the suggestion of Mayor Laura Goos, the city commission delayed action due to the absence Monday of Commissioner Lynn Todman, and City Attorney Laurie Schmidt.

The museum has been at 415 Lake Boulevard since it opened in 1989. It has been closed since last July after a fire destroyed most of the exhibits and a large part of the building.

According to The Herald-Palladium, the museum has had a long-term lease and invested thousands of dollars into the building. Per the lease agreement, the museum maintains and repairs the interior of the building and pays for all utilities. The city is responsible for all glass, the roof, electrical, plumbing, heating and air conditioning systems, insurance on the building, lawn care, and snow removal.

Museum staff and board members have said the city has not addressed several requested repairs, and that the city could face repair costs likely to exceed $1 million over the next 22 years of the lease agreement.

The city commission previously agreed to explore the ownership change of the building, which was appraised at $140,000. This prompted Curious Kids’ Museum to submit a cash offer in that amount.

With the latest cash offer of $500,000, The Herald-Palladium says closing the deal is contingent on the museum securing donations, pledges, and/or loan commitments totaling $4 million to improve the building.

Proposed building improvements include glass galleries, a new rooftop deck area, exterior updates, and renovated exhibit areas.

There is currently no word on when a final decision on the offer will be made.

