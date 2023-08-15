Ask the Doctor: Back-to-school health issues

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

We wanted to highlight some health issues that children may face as they head back to school since many districts here in Michiana are welcoming students back to the classroom this week.

Question #1: “A lot of children deal with colds or the flu. Can you tell us about that?”

DR. BOB : Viral illnesses are incredibly common in school-age children.

These illnesses cause different symptoms. Sometimes, it might be a runny nose and cough. Other times, it might be vomiting or diarrhea.

Often with these illnesses, there will be a fever. If a school-aged child is eating and drinking okay and they are acting normally, we do not get too worried about the fever. Usually, they just need to stay home, rest, drink fluids, and they will recover in a day or two.

They need to be out of school until they have been fever-free for 24 hours.

Question #2 “Do kids with an illness like the cold or the flu need to see a doctor?”

DR. BOB : Usually, school-aged kids can get through an illness like this without seeing the doctor.

Cold-like symptoms can last for a week or two, but usually will slowly improve during that time. Stomach bug symptoms are usually over quickly in a day or so. Fevers usually don’t last more than a couple of days.

Things that should prompt a doctor’s visit would be a bad sore throat, which could be strep. If a child isn’t drinking well, then we would need to check for dehydration.

Finally, if a child isn’t acting normally, having trouble breathing, or isn’t improving, then they should see the doctor.

Question #3 “What can you tell us about attention issues?”

DR. BOB : A lot of children have trouble in the classroom. This can be with their behavior or with schoolwork.

These issues can be due to many different problems. Therefore, it is important to have an open relationship with the teacher to try to understand what is going on.

Very often, there may be a social or behavioral issue that can be worked out with the school.

Sometimes, there may be concern for a learning disorder or problem with attention, and a visit with the doctor is good in these circumstances.

