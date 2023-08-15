Ask the Doctor: Back-to-school health issues

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

We wanted to highlight some health issues that children may face as they head back to school since many districts here in Michiana are welcoming students back to the classroom this week.

Question #1: “A lot of children deal with colds or the flu. Can you tell us about that?”

DR. BOB: Viral illnesses are incredibly common in school-age children.

These illnesses cause different symptoms. Sometimes, it might be a runny nose and cough. Other times, it might be vomiting or diarrhea.

Often with these illnesses, there will be a fever. If a school-aged child is eating and drinking okay and they are acting normally, we do not get too worried about the fever. Usually, they just need to stay home, rest, drink fluids, and they will recover in a day or two.

They need to be out of school until they have been fever-free for 24 hours.

Question #2 “Do kids with an illness like the cold or the flu need to see a doctor?”

DR. BOB: Usually, school-aged kids can get through an illness like this without seeing the doctor.

Cold-like symptoms can last for a week or two, but usually will slowly improve during that time. Stomach bug symptoms are usually over quickly in a day or so. Fevers usually don’t last more than a couple of days.

Things that should prompt a doctor’s visit would be a bad sore throat, which could be strep. If a child isn’t drinking well, then we would need to check for dehydration.

Finally, if a child isn’t acting normally, having trouble breathing, or isn’t improving, then they should see the doctor.

Question #3 “What can you tell us about attention issues?”

DR. BOB: A lot of children have trouble in the classroom. This can be with their behavior or with schoolwork.

These issues can be due to many different problems. Therefore, it is important to have an open relationship with the teacher to try to understand what is going on.

Very often, there may be a social or behavioral issue that can be worked out with the school.

Sometimes, there may be concern for a learning disorder or problem with attention, and a visit with the doctor is good in these circumstances.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Inflatable colon in Benton Harbor brings awareness to cancer, screenings

Updated: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT
|
By Joshua Short and 16 News Now
Our own Joshua Short made the trip to Benton Harbor to take a walk through the exhibit himself!

Health

Ask the Doctor: Back-to-school reminders, flu shots, avoiding sickness

Updated: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Cardiac arrest, melatonin side effects, getting your step in

Updated: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Health

Adjusting sleep schedule as kids head back to school

Updated: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT
|
By Cleveland Clinic
Here are some simple tips parents can follow as they help their kids transition back to a regular sleep schedule.

Latest News

Health

Health advisory issued for Elkhart County after West Nile Virus detected

Updated: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Health officials say that transmission of West Nile and other mosquito-borne diseases tend to be higher in the late summer and early fall.

Health

St. Joe Co. Dept. of Health hosting ‘Back to School Health Fair’ on Saturday

Updated: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
It’s taking place at the health department’s Mishawaka location from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

News

St. Joseph County under health advisory after West Nile Virus detected

Updated: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
A public health advisory has been issued for St. Joseph County after mosquitoes in the area tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Weight loss, energy levels, knee pain

Updated: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Indiana

Indiana Dept. of Health launches campaign for back-to-school vaccine clinics

Updated: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The health department has launched a “Smart Start” campaign showing dates, times, and locations for community vaccine clinics across the state.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Water poisoning, sunscreen, tick bites & meat allergies

Updated: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.