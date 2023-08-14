‘Slide the Hill’ in Mishawka returns for an extended weekend of fun

Mishawaka, Ind. (WNDU) -With the dog days of summer upon us, Mishawaka Parks is bringing back a fun way to cool down, with the return of ‘Slide the Hill’ at George Wilson park.

The park was transformed into a mini-water park with the addition of four giant slip n’ slides draping the entire hill!

Families had the opportunity to register for a spot on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Many people brought their own tubes so they could ride in style, or their were tubes to rent for a $5 fee.

George Wilson Park was packed full Sunday, people of all ages were ready give the slides a go.

It’s the goal of Mishawaka’s parks and rec team to create fun opportunities for families to get out especially during the summer.

“Everybody is able to be a big kid and we’re excited about that,” said Phil Blasko Mishawaka parks superintendent. “In order to engage with our community, we have senior citizens out here, little kids, three year old’s, all the way up to 90 year old’s that are going down the slide.

Because of the high demand, the Mishawaka Parks announced one more session will be available tomorrow afternoon from 11 am to 1 pm.

