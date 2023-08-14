Advertise With Us

‘Slide the Hill’ in Mishawka returns for an extended weekend of fun

This weekend George Wilson park was transformed into a mini water park for the annual 'Slide...
This weekend George Wilson park was transformed into a mini water park for the annual 'Slide The Hill' .(WNDU)
By Waleed Alamleh
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mishawaka, Ind. (WNDU) -With the dog days of summer upon us, Mishawaka Parks is bringing back a fun way to cool down, with the return of ‘Slide the Hill’ at George Wilson park.

The park was transformed into a mini-water park with the addition of four giant slip n’ slides draping the entire hill!

Families had the opportunity to register for a spot on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Many people brought their own tubes so they could ride in style, or their were tubes to rent for a $5 fee.

George Wilson Park was packed full Sunday, people of all ages were ready give the slides a go.

It’s the goal of Mishawaka’s parks and rec team to create fun opportunities for families to get out especially during the summer.

“Everybody is able to be a big kid and we’re excited about that,” said Phil Blasko Mishawaka parks superintendent. “In order to engage with our community, we have senior citizens out here, little kids, three year old’s, all the way up to 90 year old’s that are going down the slide.

Because of the high demand, the Mishawaka Parks announced one more session will be available tomorrow afternoon from 11 am to 1 pm.

Registration is limited, link available here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say a lineman has died after an accident while working in North Carolina.
Lineman dies on the job, leaves behind wife and 3 children
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
usually at four winds field you hear cheering from the crowd, or baseballs being hit out the...
South Bend Cubs give back to community with Michiana Music Festival
Dowagiac man injured in Cass County crash
Dowagiac man injured in Cass County crash
First Alert Weather: Rain Chances on the Rise Tomorrow, More Hot Weather Next Week
First Alert Weather: Rain Chances on the Rise Tomorrow, More Hot Weather Next Week

Latest News

More than a hundred artists from all over Michiana come together for the annual 'Rebel Art...
Local artists showcase pieces at 8th annual Rebel Art Fair
Artists showcase their talents at 8th annual Rebel art fest
First Alert Weather: Rain Chances on the Rise Tomorrow, More Hot Weather Next Week
First Alert Weather: Rain Chances on the Rise Tomorrow, More Hot Weather Next Week
First Alert Weather: Rain Chances on the Rise Tomorrow, More Hot Weather Next Week
First Alert Weather: Rain Chances on the Rise Tomorrow, More Hot Weather Next Week