School City of Mishawaka superintendent talks improvements, changes ahead of first day

By 16 News Now and Tricia Sloma
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - This week is a big back-to-school week here in Michiana, as some of the largest school systems in our viewing area are headed back to class on Wednesday and Thursday.

Among those districts is School City of Mishawaka, which welcomes students back to the classroom on Wednesday!

Our own Tricia Sloma spoke with Superintendent Dr. Theodore Stevens ahead of the first day of school. One of the topics they discussed was funding from the district’s recently passed referendum.

“So, the referendum we passed in May of 2023 was an operating referendum that really funded primarily positions,” Dr. Stevens said. “So, one of the biggest components that folks will see, hopefully, is that positions don’t end. Our ‘Project Lead the Way,’ our social workers, things of that nature, are still going to be intact.

“And the piece that we’re continuing to work through is we really want to focus on police officers, or student resource officers, in each of our buildings, and we’re continuing to partner with the city to hatch out getting that off the ground and getting those folks in place,” he continued. “But those are some of the things that the operating referendum will allow us to do moving forward.”

There are seven elementary buildings, one middle school, and one high school in Mishawaka’s school system. Dr. Stevens said some major improvement projects are wrapping up at several of those buildings.

“We have a variety of different improvements that we’re pretty proud to have put in place,” he said. “The west gym at Mishawaka High School, it should be a bit brighter. The floor is much improved, and it’ll be tight. We’re really hoping everything’s done by the first day of school and I think that will be. We have tennis court improvements over at Baker Park, that’s one of our athletic facilities just a few blocks away. We have new playgrounds being installed at both Emmons Elementary and LaSalle Elementary, and that will spill into the school year a little bit, that construction work.”

Those aren’t the only changes students and parents will notice. There are some important schedule changes that parents will need to know about. Mishawaka High School will now start at 8 a.m., John Young Middle School will start at 8:15 a.m., and all Mishawaka elementary schools will start at 8:30 a.m.

Mishawaka families are invited to attend their “Welcome Back Night” on Monday night. The times for those are listed below:

  • Battell Elementary School: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Beiger Elementary School: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Emmons Elementary School: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Hums Elementary School: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • LaSalle Elementary School: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Liberty Elementary School: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Twin Branch Elementary School: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

If you’re interested in learning more about School City of Mishawaka, you can visit the district’s website.

