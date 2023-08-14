Notre Dame football ranked No. 13 in preseason AP Poll
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It looks like the media and the coaches are on the same page when it comes to the Notre Dame football team.
The Fighting Irish are sitting at No. 13 in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday. It’s the same ranking the coaches gave them a week ago in the preseason Coaches Poll.
Last year the Irish went 9-4, which is a good bounce back after starting the season 0-2. The goal is for the Irish to be undefeated heading into their first primetime matchup against Ohio State. That’ll be the first test to see if the Irish are truly back in the national spotlight.
Georgia is ranked No. 1. The Bulldogs are trying to be the first team in the AP era to win three straight national championships. Michigan is right behind them at No. 2.
Ohio State at No. 3, USC is at No. 6, and Clemson is at No. 9. Notre Dame is going to face all three of them this season. The USC and Clemson games are on the road.
Here’s a look at the full top 25:
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Ohio State
4. Alabama
5. LSU
6. USC
7/ Penn State
8. Florida State
9. Clemson
10. Washington
11. Texas
12. Tennessee
13. Notre Dame
14. Utah
15. Oregon
16. Kansas State
17. TCU
18. Oregon State
19. Wisconsin
20. Oklahoma
21. North Carolina
22. Ole Miss
23. Texas A&M
24. Tulane
25. Iowa
