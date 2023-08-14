Notre Dame football ranked No. 13 in preseason AP Poll

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It looks like the media and the coaches are on the same page when it comes to the Notre Dame football team.

The Fighting Irish are sitting at No. 13 in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday. It’s the same ranking the coaches gave them a week ago in the preseason Coaches Poll.

Last year the Irish went 9-4, which is a good bounce back after starting the season 0-2. The goal is for the Irish to be undefeated heading into their first primetime matchup against Ohio State. That’ll be the first test to see if the Irish are truly back in the national spotlight.

Georgia is ranked No. 1. The Bulldogs are trying to be the first team in the AP era to win three straight national championships. Michigan is right behind them at No. 2.

Ohio State at No. 3, USC is at No. 6, and Clemson is at No. 9. Notre Dame is going to face all three of them this season. The USC and Clemson games are on the road.

Here’s a look at the full top 25:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Ohio State

4. Alabama

5. LSU

6. USC

7/ Penn State

8. Florida State

9. Clemson

10. Washington

11. Texas

12. Tennessee

13. Notre Dame

14. Utah

15. Oregon

16. Kansas State

17. TCU

18. Oregon State

19. Wisconsin

20. Oklahoma

21. North Carolina

22. Ole Miss

23. Texas A&M

24. Tulane

25. Iowa

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football names captains for 2023 season

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
There’s four captains in total — two on offense and two on defense.

Notre Dame

Irish women’s soccer defeats Valparaiso 5-0 in final preseason exhibition

Updated: Aug. 13, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
The Irish start the 2023 season at home this Thursday against Milwaukee.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame TE Kevin Bauman to miss 2nd straight season with ACL injury

Updated: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
As the team moves on from second round NFL draft pick Michael Mayer holding the tight end position down, the Irish now have just two tight ends who registered a catch last season: Mitchell Evans and Holden Staes.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman talked with the media where the team stands now compared...

Freeman gives update on fall camp as ND’s season opener approaches

Updated: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman talked with the about media where the team stands now compared to the start of fall camp a few weeks ago and what he’s learned about the guys through the latest set of practices.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Starting to Catch On: Irish wideouts build rapport with new QB

Updated: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Despite the lack of proven production from the receiver room, the optimism couldn't be higher among this year's Irish pass catchers.

Notre Dame

New coordinator Marty Biagi transitioning to ND special teams unit

Updated: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Replacing a special teams mastermind like Brian Mason is no easy task, but Marty Biagi has the confidence of the players in the unit.

Notre Dame

Gino Guidugli and Sam Hartman

Guidugli gives Hartman praise for QB room’s summer accomplishments

Updated: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Both the starting quarterback and quarterbacks coach are new to the Notre Dame program, but the position group is getting by just fine with the experience they bring to it.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime is tackled by Marshall defensive back Steven Gilmore...

Notre Dame RB Audric Estimé named to Doak Walker Award watch list

Updated: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Nobody from Notre Dame has ever won the award since its inception in 1990.

Notre Dame

ND’s potential backup QBs discuss approach during fall camp

Updated: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
The options are sophomore Steve Angeli or freshman Kenny Minchey.

Notre Dame

Sam Hartman named to Davey O’Brien Award watch list

Updated: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
The award has never been won by a Notre Dame quarterback.