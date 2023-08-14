Notre Dame football names captains for 2023 season

By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team announced over the weekend who the official team leaders will be for the upcoming season.

The team made the announcement on social media Sunday afternoon. There’s four captains in total — two on offense and two on defense.

On the offensive side of the ball, it will be the team’s new signal caller in Sam Hartman. The sixth-year veteran is taking the reigns this season as Notre Dame’s QB1 after transferring from Wake Forest. Joining him is junior tackle Joe Alt, who’s been starting on the Notre Dame o-line for the last season and a half.

On defense, fifth-year cornerback Cam Hart gets the nod, and JD Bertrand — the only returning captain from last year’s team — will resume his role.

16 Sports has spoken with three of the four captains so far this fall camp about what leadership looks like to them.

“Honestly, it’d be a great opportunity to just help lead these guys, but I think being a captain has been a cool opportunity because you get voted on by your teammates, and it kind of shows the respect they have for you,” Bertrand said. “And every single day, I’m just trying to maximize myself and push my teammates.”

“At this point, I feel like I know on the offensive side of the ball the guys really, really well and can kind of lead and command,” Hartman said. “Sometimes I’m a follower, I’m still learning the ins and outs of different things, the fight songs. Each day is a new day a different task or different learning curve that I’m going through or we’re going through. It’s exciting. It’s challenging, but it’s what I want.”

“As you get older, you just kind of assume that role because you’ve seen it done before you and you’ve seen how important it is to that group, and as you get older you create that continuity in the group and you create that bond,” Alt said. “That’s been something that’s been done before me that I’ve seen, and I’ve really taken to heart because it’s something that I really enjoy, and it’s I think it’s really important. So, that’s something I want to instill in the guys younger than me as well.”

The Irish open their 2023 season against Navy in Ireland on Aug. 26.

