NASA thanks Michiana company for its role in Artemis I mission

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sometimes is not rocket science, and sometimes it is.

Senior leaders from NASA today visited a South Bend factory that played a vital role in the successful Artemis 1 mission that launched last November.

Manufacturing Technology, Inc. is a welding firm that managed to keep hundreds of fuel injectors in place and functioning through 8.8 million pounds of thrust.

“Without the part that we’re putting together, there is no take off on the system, so when you watch it go up, and they do the countdown, that’s our part, and once you see the engine shut off and that first stage go, then our job is done,” said MTI’s Bob Besse.

“We don’t go anywhere without those injectors on those engines on our rocket,” added NASA’s Marcia Lindstrom. “We don’t. We might get off the ground, but you’ve got eight and a half minutes that you need to fly to get to the trajectory we need for us to go to the moon.”

NASA leaders came to MTI today to personally thank the workers. MTI started working with NASA on the shuttle program in 1981.

The company is due to get new injectors in the next couple of days that are planned to be needed for Artemis VI and Artemis VII.

The Artemis II mission calls for a crew of four, while Artemis III will include a lunar landing.

“It is so great to be able to support the U.S. space program in our way, so, makes you proud to be an American, makes you proud to have manufacturing here in South Bend, and its great we’re looking forward to Artemis two and going to the moon and beyond,” Besse said.

